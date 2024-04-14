“Osun State Govt Deploys Heavy Security Amid Yoruba Nation Invasion Fears”

Osun State witnessed a significant presence of security personnel at key government installations, including the State Government Secretariat and the State House of Assembly, as a precautionary measure against potential incursions by suspected Yoruba Nation secessionists. The heightened security measures came in response to a recent incident where masked individuals, believed to be Yoruba Nation activists, hoisted flags at the governor’s office in Oyo State.

Approximately ten armed security operatives, accompanied by two vans, maintained a vigilant stance at the Osun State Government Secretariat, while additional personnel were stationed at the State House of Assembly.

In light of these developments, Governor Adeleke, through his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, instructed his Special Adviser on Security Matters, Samuel Ojo, to coordinate joint security teams to secure vital government buildings, including the Government Secretariat, Government House, and the headquarters of the Osun State Broadcasting Corporation (OSBC), to preempt any potential attempts at replicating the takeover witnessed in Oyo State.

Governor Adeleke emphasized the importance of national unity and called for a renewed commitment to a unified Nigeria, especially amidst ongoing constitutional reforms aimed at fostering a truly federal system. He expressed solidarity with Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and appealed to agitators to refrain from further hostilities, stressing the need to work towards achieving the collective aspirations for a better Nigeria.

Furthermore, Governor Adeleke urged activists to actively engage in advocating for reforms that would grant states greater autonomy and responsibilities within the federal framework, aligning with the efforts led by President Tinubu towards national restructuring. This, he emphasized, would contribute to a more equitable and functional federal system that addresses regional concerns while upholding the unity and integrity of Nigeria.