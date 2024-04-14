Organised Labour Proposes N615,000 Monthly Minimum Wage for Nigerian Workers

Organised labour, represented by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), has put forward a demand for a new minimum wage of N615,000 monthly for workers across the country, according to credible sources.

An executive within organised labour, speaking anonymously due to the sensitive nature of the matter, disclosed that the proposed monthly wage was arrived at after extensive consultations by the NLC and TUC.

This proposal may undergo further revisions, particularly in light of recent increases in electricity tariffs, which could impact the final agreed-upon wage.

The source emphasized, “We (NLC and TUC) have presented our figures to the government regarding the minimum wage, and our proposal is N615,000. This represents the collective position of the NLC and TUC on this critical issue, which has also been communicated to the government.”

The formation of this proposal followed the establishment of a 37-member panel by President Bola Tinubu, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, on January 30. The panel, comprising stakeholders from federal and state governments, the private sector, and organised labour, was tasked with recommending a new national minimum wage.

At the inaugural meeting of the panel, Shettima urged members to work swiftly to arrive at a resolution, as the current N30,000 minimum wage was set to expire at the end of March 2024.

Chairing this panel is former Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Bukar Aji, who underscored the importance of crafting a minimum wage that is fair, practical, implementable, and sustainable.

The panel’s formation came after prolonged agitation from organised labour over the delay in inaugurating a new national minimum wage committee, as promised during negotiations in October of the previous year.

Government representatives on the panel include the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha; Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun (represented by Lydia Jafiya); Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu; Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Yemi Esan; and Permanent Secretary, GSO/OSGF, Dr Nnamdi Mbaeri, among others.

Representatives from the Nigeria Governors Forum include various state governors such as Mohammed Bago of Niger State, Senator Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, and Charles Soludo of Anambra State.

The proposal for a N615,000 minimum wage aligns with the ongoing negotiations between organised labour and the government, which are expected to lead to a revised wage structure aimed at addressing the economic realities facing Nigerian workers.