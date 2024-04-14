Nigeria’s Cocoa Farmers Targets Double Premium Production Compared to Ivory Coast, Ghana

Comrade Adeola Adegoke, the National President of the Cocoa Farmers Association of Nigeria (CFAN), expressed optimism that Nigeria can double its premium cocoa production compared to what Ivory Coast and Ghana jointly produce by 2026.

Adegoke emphasized the importance of supporting smallholder farmers in cocoa-producing states to implement year-round irrigation on cocoa farms. He believes this strategy, coupled with collaboration and support from state governments, can help Nigeria achieve its ambitious cocoa production targets.

“Nigeria is blessed with abundant land, a youthful population, research resources, fertile soil, diverse cocoa varieties, unique aroma, and resilient private sector players,” Adegoke added, highlighting Nigeria’s potential in the cocoa industry.

Meanwhile, members of the National Cocoa Management Committee, inaugurated by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, have called for the establishment of a National Cocoa Board to enhance cocoa production in Nigeria.

During a recent meeting in Akure, Ondo State, committee members addressed critical issues such as the impending European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) and its potential impact on the cocoa sector in Nigeria. The EUDR aims to develop deforestation-free supply chains, requiring companies to ensure traceability, legality, and absence of deforestation in their products.

Under this regulation, cocoa-producing countries or regions will be categorized based on deforestation risk levels, prompting companies sourcing cocoa from high-risk areas to conduct more extensive due diligence.