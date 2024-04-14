Nigerian Maritime Stakeholders to Learn from Chinese Waterways Transport Model*

Maritime stakeholders and authorities in Nigeria are set to study the Chinese waterways transport model to enhance Nigeria’s water transportation system.

Mrs. Tosan Edodo-Emore, Head of the Maritime Roundtable Breakfast Meeting (MBRBM), highlighted the importance of learning from China, given its status as the country with the largest inland waterways. She emphasized that China’s experience could provide valuable insights for managing and improving water transport in Nigeria.

The Consul General of the People’s Republic of China, Madam Yan Yuqing, is expected to share China’s maritime experience and lessons at a summit scheduled for April 18, 2024. The summit, themed “Security and New Technologies in Inland Waterways Transportation”, aims to foster collaboration and explore advancements in the sector.

Key leaders from maritime institutions will participate in the summit to exchange knowledge and strategies for enhancing inland waterways security and leveraging new technologies in transportation.

This initiative underscores Nigeria’s commitment to developing a robust water transport system by drawing on international best practices and innovative solutions.