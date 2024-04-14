Menu
Maritime

Nigerian Maritime Stakeholders to Learn from Chinese Waterways Transport Model*

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

Maritime stakeholders and authorities in Nigeria are set to study the Chinese waterways transport model to enhance Nigeria’s water transportation system.

Mrs. Tosan Edodo-Emore, Head of the Maritime Roundtable Breakfast Meeting (MBRBM), highlighted the importance of learning from China, given its status as the country with the largest inland waterways. She emphasized that China’s experience could provide valuable insights for managing and improving water transport in Nigeria.

The Consul General of the People’s Republic of China, Madam Yan Yuqing, is expected to share China’s maritime experience and lessons at a summit scheduled for April 18, 2024. The summit, themed “Security and New Technologies in Inland Waterways Transportation”, aims to foster collaboration and explore advancements in the sector.

Key leaders from maritime institutions will participate in the summit to exchange knowledge and strategies for enhancing inland waterways security and leveraging new technologies in transportation.

This initiative underscores Nigeria’s commitment to developing a robust water transport system by drawing on international best practices and innovative solutions.

Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

