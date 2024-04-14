Napoli’s Champions League Hopes Diminished by Frosinone Draw

Napoli’s aspirations for Champions League football suffered a significant setback on Sunday as they were held to a 2-2 draw at home by struggling Frosinone in Serie A.

Walid Cheddira’s first-ever brace in Italy’s top flight secured a valuable point for Frosinone at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples.

The result leaves the ailing Italian champions Napoli languishing in eighth place, now six points adrift of fifth-placed Roma. Roma have the chance to widen the gap further as they face Udinese later in the day.

With Italian clubs excelling in European competitions, a top-five finish in Serie A is almost guaranteed a spot in the Champions League. However, Napoli’s prospects of achieving this feat look increasingly unlikely.

Napoli’s disappointment was evident as they were booed off the pitch in front of a sparsely populated stadium.

Francesco Calzona’s side appeared on course for a victory that would lift them to sixth place after Victor Osimhen converted Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s deflected shot in the 63rd minute. However, Cheddira’s second goal, coming just 10 minutes later, dashed Napoli’s hopes of securing all three points.

Frosinone, who are fighting relegation, remain just above the bottom three. They are level on 27 points with Verona, who occupy 17th place on goal difference and face Atalanta on Monday.

Despite their struggles, Frosinone have been bolstered by recent results, including draws against Genoa, Bologna, and now Napoli, which have improved their chances of avoiding relegation.

In other Serie A action, Inter Milan will host Cagliari at the San Siro later in the day. A victory for Inter would set up a potential title-clinching opportunity in the Milan derby next week, as they currently hold a commanding 14-point lead over second-placed AC Milan.

Inter’s objective is clear: secure a win against Cagliari to ensure the derby will be a chance to claim their 20th league title, regardless of AC Milan’s result against Sassuolo on Sunday.