Mr Ibu’s Family Announces Burial Date

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 14, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The family of late Nollywood comic actor, John Okafor, a.k.a Mr Ibu, has announced his burial date.

This was contained in a statement signed by Elder Sunday Okafor, Mr Ibu’s elder brother.

Ibu’s family said the late actor will be buried on the 28th of June 2024 in his hometown in Eziokwe Amuri, Nkanu West local government area of Enugu State.

The statement said the burial ceremony would begin on Tuesday, June 25 with a high-profile novelty match, while on Wednesday, June 26, there would be a session called ‘Mr Ibu’s Night’, which would involve a candlelight procession and live entertainment.

On June 27, a Christian Wake will be held at his compound in Eziokwe Amuri, Nkanu West LGA, while the funeral service will take place on June 28.

The five-day burial ceremony will be wrapped on Sunday, June 30, with a Church Thanksgiving for family members, friends, and well-wishers.

“The Okafor family in Eziokwe Amuri, Nkanu West LGA in Enugu State wishes to honour the loving memory of our hero and a legend John Ikechukwu Okafor who even in death has left a legacy of love, laughter, and liveliness.

“We would appreciate your esteemed presence as we lay to rest our son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and in-law on the 28th of June 2024.

“Kindly join us as we share the best and last moments with our icon,” the statement stated. the statement read. (www.naija247news.com).

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com