Nigeria

Jnr Pope: Enugu has lost one of its talented sons – Governor Mbah

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 14, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Peter Mbah of Enugu, mourning Nollywood actor, Obumneme Odonwodo, a.k.a Jnr. Pope, says Enugu state has lost one of its talented sons.

The governor said Jnr. Pope’s death came at a time Enugu state was working hard to develop the creative potential of its youths for self reliance.

Mbah stated this in a statement issued by the State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Aka Eze Aka, on Saturday night in Enugu.

Junior Pope, who hailed from Ukehe in Igbo-Etiti Council Area of Enugu State, alongside three of his colleagues, lost their lives in the tragic boat accident on River Niger while returning from a movie location on Wednesday.

The governor who described Jnr. Pope’s death as ‘heart wrenching and unfortunate’, said he received the news with sadness.

He said, “Indeed, the death of Jnr. Pope came at a time Enugu state was working so hard to develop the creative potential of its youths for self reliance, job creation and export of their talents outside the shores of Nigeria”.

Mbah expressed deep regrets that such talented, young Nigerians could lose their lives in such unfortunate circumstance.

The governor commiserated with the bereaved families, Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) and the entire Nollywood industry on the loss of their members in an ill-fated boat accident.

He promised that the state shall work in concert with the family to ensure a befitting burial for the late movie icon.

The governor stressed that Enugu State Government had opened a condolence register for Nigerians to pay their tributes to the fallen Nollywood Star.

Mbah explained that the condolence register would be opened at the Conference Hall of the Ministry of Information and Communication, State Secretariat, Enugu, on April 15.

“Those who may not get to the office of the Honourable Commissioner for Information and Communication, may use the following email address condolencejuniorpope@gmail.com to register their condolences,” he said.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
