Jnr Pope: Akwa Ibom state governor orders body of makeup artiste be brought to the state for proper burial

April 14, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Akwa Ibom state governor, Umo Eno, has directed that the body of Abigail Frederick, the makeup artiste who died alongside Jnr Pope and three others on April 10, be brought to the state for proper burial.

Abigai’s body was found on Thursday, April 11 and reportedly buried at the bank of the river. It was alleged that the villagers had insisted she must be buried there as her family members failed to perform a sacrifice to appease the river goddess before they could take her body away from the river.

Read the statement from the state govt below…

REMAINS OF LATE AKWA IBOM BORN NOLLYWOOD ARTISTE TO BE BROUGHT HOME

His Excellency, Pastor Umo Eno, Governor, Akwa Ibom State, is aware of the tragic boat mishap, which occurred a few days ago, on River Nigeria, involving some Nollywood actors and other supporting crew members while on a trip to a movie location.

One of the victims of that accident, Ms. Abigael Edith Frederick, was a quintessential example of our young people who have harkened to our clarion call for them to Arise and shine.

She was a 24 years old graduate of Theatre Arts, who had found her passion as a make- up artiste.

We are deeply saddened by her painful passing and on behalf of the Government and people of AKwa Ibom State, we sympathize with her family, the Nollywood community and her friends and colleagues over this sad loss.

We have also followed and read the reportage, especially on the social media platforms surrounding her burial and wish to state categorically that, government was not informed of the circumstances that led to her burial.

His Excellency, Governor Umo Eno, has consequently directed that her body be brought back to her family for a proper and decent burial.

As the famous theme song of the Liverpool Football Club goes, the bereaved family will not “walk alone”.

May her soul rest in peace.

Ekerete Udoh

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor. (www.naija247news.com).