Imo: Army orders officers arrest for torturing hotel manager to death

The Army headquarters has ordered the arrest and investigation of the officers involved in torturing of the manager of Damgrete Hotel, to death in Umuahia, Imo State.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Army has assured that if any of its personnel is found culpable in the death of the manager, such personnel will face the full wrath of the law, adding that no stone will be left unturned to unravel the actual circumstances that led to his death.

Director of Army Public Relations, Major Gen Onyema Nwachukwu made this known in a statement titled “Nigerian Army to Investigate Personnel Allegedly Involved in Death of Hotel Manager in Umuahia”.

It reads, “The Nigerian Army (NA) is deeply concerned by the alleged unprofessional conduct of some of its personnel in the tragic death of a hotel manager in Umuahia, Abia State, as reported in some online media.

“In response to this unfortunate incident, the Chief of Army Staff has promptly ordered a comprehensive investigation to ascertain the facts and bring to book, anyone found culpable.

“The NA extends its heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased Manager, Mr Achimugu James Etubi and the Nigerian Air Force Officer Cadet Emmanuel Chidiebere Onyemereche and assure the public that every effort will be made to ensure that justice is served.

“The Army is committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and discipline, and therefore any personnel found culpable of wrongdoing will face appropriate legal sanctions.

“Furthermore, the NA reaffirms its unwavering dedication to safeguarding the security of all citizens.

“We remain steadfast in our mission to promote lasting peace and security throughout Nigeria.

“The Nigerian Army is resolute in its pursuit of truth and justice, and we will keep the public informed at the conclusion of the investigation.