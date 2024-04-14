Governor Fubara Touts Odili’s Support, Claims Detractors Are Restless

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has attributed the sleepless nights and high blood pressure of his detractors to the public support he receives from former Governor Peter Odili.

Odili, who led the state from 1999 to 2007, has openly aligned himself with Fubara’s camp amidst the ongoing political tensions in the state.

Recently, Odili declared Fubara as the political leader of Rivers, a move that solidified his stance in the rift between Fubara and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Chief Nyesom Wike.

Expressing satisfaction with Odili’s support, Governor Fubara highlighted the discomfort it caused among his adversaries.

“We are thrilled to stand with Odili, and equally pleased that he stands with us. His mere presence alone is unsettling some individuals, leading them to frantic media appearances. Why? Because the ones who truly matter, those with integrity, are on our side,” Governor Fubara remarked.

Speaking during an event at Dr. Odili’s country home in Ndoni Town, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area, Governor Fubara emphasized the importance of integrity and character in public service.

“We celebrate with our revered Daddy today, acknowledging his selfless contribution to society. This is the essence of greatness—offering value and preserving respect. Those who comprehend true greatness will recognize and appreciate his deeds,” Governor Fubara expressed.

He assured the community of his commitment to supporting projects like the Comprehensive Primary Health Centre inaugurated by Odili, underscoring the importance of giving back to society.

Governor Fubara concluded by urging continued support for Odili, citing his integrity and character as exemplars of true greatness.