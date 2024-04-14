“G7 Leaders Condemn Iran’s Attack on Israel, Affirm Commitment to Security”

G7 leaders issued a strong condemnation of Iran’s recent attack on Israel during a video meeting held on Sunday. In a statement released by the Italian G7 presidency, the leaders expressed unequivocal condemnation of Iran’s direct assault on Israeli territory.

“We stand in full solidarity with Israel and its people and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to Israel’s security,” the statement emphasized.

The G7 leaders warned that Iran’s actions are contributing to regional destabilization and pose a risk of escalating tensions further. They reiterated their dedication to stabilizing the situation and urged Iran and its proxies to cease further attacks.

The attack by Iran, targeting Israeli territory for the first time, was reportedly in retaliation for an earlier airstrike on its consular building in Syria’s capital, attributed to Israel.

The G7, comprising the United States, Japan, Germany, France, Britain, Italy, and Canada, also announced plans to intensify efforts to address the crisis in Gaza. They pledged to work towards an immediate and sustainable ceasefire, the release of hostages by Hamas, and increased humanitarian aid to Palestinians in need.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas began with a significant attack by the militant group on October 7, resulting in the deaths of approximately 1,170 individuals, primarily civilians, according to an AFP estimate based on Israeli reports.