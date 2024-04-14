Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Metro News

Auto-crash kills 2, injures 13 injured on Sagamu-Ijebu Ode Expressway

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 14, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Two people have died while 13 others sustained various degrees of injuries in an accident at Ajede, after J4, on the Sagamu-Ijebu Ode expressway on Saturday.

The Spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, in Ogun, Mrs Florence Okpe, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta.

Okpe explained that the accident occurred at about 12:10 pm and it involved a Toyota Hiace bus marked GUE 59 ZY and a truck with registration number BGT 94 LG.

According to her, the accident was caused by excessive speeding which caused the bus driver to ram into a stationary truck parked by the roadside.

“Fifteen people were involved in the crash – 10 men and five women and a total of 13 people sustained injuries while two persons died,” she said.

Okpe further stated that the injured victims were taken to Hope Hospital at J4 while the deceased were deposited at the Ijebu-Ode General Hospital Morgue.

Meanwhile, the Sector Commander, Anthony Uga cautioned motorists against wrong parking of vehicles on the highway.(www.naija247news.com).

Uga further warned motorists against overspeeding and advised them to always drive carefully

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigerian Markets Brace for Geopolitical Tensions Amid Iran-Israel Escalation
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigerian Markets Brace for Geopolitical Tensions Amid Iran-Israel Escalation

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Financial markets brace for geopolitical tensions as Iran launches...

Justice Ahmad Belgore: That Compassionate Lawyer in Kano

Naija247news Naija247news -
By Yushau A. Shuaib He heartily observed the fast from...

Nigeria: Decade after Boko Haram attack on Chibok, 82 girls still in captivity

Naija247news Naija247news -
Investigations by Amnesty International reveal that the state of...

“Power Sector Workers Demand Reversal of 300% Electricity Tariff Hike, Threaten Nationwide Shutdown”

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Workers in Nigeria's power sector have called on the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigerian Markets Brace for Geopolitical Tensions Amid Iran-Israel Escalation

Analysis 0
Financial markets brace for geopolitical tensions as Iran launches...

Justice Ahmad Belgore: That Compassionate Lawyer in Kano

Opinion 0
By Yushau A. Shuaib He heartily observed the fast from...

Nigeria: Decade after Boko Haram attack on Chibok, 82 girls still in captivity

Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists 0
Investigations by Amnesty International reveal that the state of...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com