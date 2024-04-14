Auto-crash kills 2, injures 13 injured on Sagamu-Ijebu Ode Expressway

April 14, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Two people have died while 13 others sustained various degrees of injuries in an accident at Ajede, after J4, on the Sagamu-Ijebu Ode expressway on Saturday.

The Spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, in Ogun, Mrs Florence Okpe, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta.

Okpe explained that the accident occurred at about 12:10 pm and it involved a Toyota Hiace bus marked GUE 59 ZY and a truck with registration number BGT 94 LG.

According to her, the accident was caused by excessive speeding which caused the bus driver to ram into a stationary truck parked by the roadside.

“Fifteen people were involved in the crash – 10 men and five women and a total of 13 people sustained injuries while two persons died,” she said.

Okpe further stated that the injured victims were taken to Hope Hospital at J4 while the deceased were deposited at the Ijebu-Ode General Hospital Morgue.

Meanwhile, the Sector Commander, Anthony Uga cautioned motorists against wrong parking of vehicles on the highway.(www.naija247news.com).

Uga further warned motorists against overspeeding and advised them to always drive carefully