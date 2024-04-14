Menu
Activist, Fawaz Alabi, drowns at Ibeshe beach in Lagos

April 14, 2024.

Prominent Nigerian activist Fawaz Alabi has died after drowning at Ibeshe Beach in Lagos. The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon while Alabi, known for his fervent advocacy on human rights and environmental issues, was reportedly visiting the beach with friends.

According to eyewitness accounts, the activist was swimming when he suddenly appeared to struggle against a strong undercurrent. Despite immediate efforts by onlookers and emergency services to rescue him, Alabi was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fawaz Alabi, aged 34, was a respected figure in the activist community, renowned for his dedication to social justice and his role in several high-profile campaigns against pollution and government corruption in Nigeria. His sudden demise has left both colleagues and admirers in profound shock.

Local authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the drowning, with initial reports suggesting that strong tidal conditions may have been a factor. Lagos State Police spokesperson, Emeka Chukwuma, stated, “We are thoroughly investigating the incident to ensure there was no foul play involved. Our thoughts are with Mr. Alabi’s family during this incredibly difficult time.”

A spokesman for the Civil Defence Corps emphasized the importance of beach safety, noting that “even the most experienced swimmers can be caught off guard by sudden changes in tidal movements.”

The community has begun to mourn the loss of Alabi, with tributes pouring in from across the nation. A vigil is planned on Ibeshe Beach to honor his memory and legacy, which has indelibly shaped advocacy and activism in the region.

Fawaz Alabi is survived by his parents and two sisters, who, through a family spokesperson, expressed their grief and requested privacy as they navigate this painful period. They plan to establish a foundation in his name to continue his work in human rights and environmental protection.

As the community reels from this loss, the reminder of the unpredictability of natural waters and the need for caution even in familiar settings has been starkly underscored.(www.naija247news.com).

