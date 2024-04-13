Scores Feared Killed in Zamfara Village Amidst Airstrikes, Army Denies Civilian Casualties

A tragic incident unfolded in Kukawa village of Maradun Local Government Area, Zamfara State, as Nigerian Army troops conducting Operation Hadarin Daji reportedly carried out airstrikes resulting in casualties. While an indigene, Musa Abubakar, claimed over 40 people lost their lives during the Eid El Fitr prayer due to the bombardment, the army denied targeting civilians, emphasizing their focus on combating bandits.

Abubakar recounted the harrowing experience of witnessing a plane approach the Eid praying ground followed by a devastating sound, prompting chaos and casualties. Despite the claim of civilian deaths, another source suggested that the airstrikes were a response to bandits’ gunfire directed at military aircraft.

Lieutenant Suleiman Omale, spokesperson for Operation Hadarin Daji, clarified the military’s position, stating that their operations target bandits, not innocent civilians. Omale refuted knowledge of civilian casualties during the airstrike.

The incident comes amidst ongoing efforts by Operation Hadin Kai and Hadarin Daji to combat terrorist activities in the region, with recent airstrikes conducted in Katsina and Borno states to neutralize threats against vulnerable areas.