Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

“Protests in Niger Demand Withdrawal of U.S. Troops

By: Naija247news

Date:

….as Junta Terminates Military Accord and Embraces Russian Support”

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

NIAMEY, April 13 (Reuters) – Demonstrators flooded the streets of Niger’s capital on Saturday, urging the departure of U.S. troops following the ruling junta’s decision to terminate a military agreement with the United States and welcome Russian military instructors.

Marching in solidarity through central Niamey, hundreds of protesters brandished Nigerien flags, reminiscent of anti-French demonstrations that led to the withdrawal of France’s forces from Niger last year after a military coup.

One handmade sign in English boldly proclaimed “USA rush out of Niger,” echoing the sentiment of the junta’s mid-March decision to revoke an accord allowing approximately 1,000 U.S. military personnel to operate on its territory from two bases.

“We’re here to say no to the American base, we don’t want Americans on our soil,” declared protester Maria Saley.

Historically a key security partner of France and the United States in efforts to combat the Islamist insurgency in West Africa’s Sahel region, Niger’s new authorities have aligned with neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso in terminating military agreements with Western allies.

The recent arrival of Russian military instructors and equipment underscores the junta’s shift towards closer ties with Moscow, a move perceived by some citizens as potentially leading to a permanent Russian presence in Niger.

“We must not subsequently see the implementation of Russian foreign military bases,” cautioned Abdoulaye Seydou, coordinator of the M62 coalition of civil society groups.

Despite the junta’s announcement, it remains uncertain whether and when U.S. troops will depart. The U.S. maintains a drone base known as Air Base 201 in Niger, which has been a focal point of its counterterrorism efforts in the region.

Violence in the central Sahel reached alarming levels in 2023, with conflict fatalities rising by 38% compared to the previous year, according to the U.S.-based crisis-monitoring group ACLED.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“Niger Inks $400 Million Crude Oil Deal with China, Strengthening Bilateral Ties”
Next article
“Ghana Expresses Confidence in Bondholder Deal Amid IMF Programme Review Completion”
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

World Economy’s Great Escape Is No Comfort to the G-20

Naija247news Naija247news -
- If the global economy is heading for a...

Access Holdings’ Expansion Drive Propels Economic Growth and Development Across Africa

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Access Holdings Plc is spearheading economic growth and development...

Dave Ogbeni recounts last encounter with Junior Pope

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular actor, Dave Ogbeni recounts how...

PenCom Reports Nigerian Retirees Receive N117.89 Billion in Q4’23 – Records 22.88% Increase

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
In the fourth quarter of 2023 (Q4’23), the National...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

World Economy’s Great Escape Is No Comfort to the G-20

Economic growth 0
- If the global economy is heading for a...

Access Holdings’ Expansion Drive Propels Economic Growth and Development Across Africa

Banks & Finance 0
Access Holdings Plc is spearheading economic growth and development...

Dave Ogbeni recounts last encounter with Junior Pope

Entertainment 0
April 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular actor, Dave Ogbeni recounts how...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com