Nollywood

“Producer of Late Actor Junior Pope’s Film Surrenders to Police After River Niger Tragedy”

By: The Editor

Date:

Adanma Luke, the producer of an upcoming movie featuring the late actor Junior Pope, has voluntarily surrendered to the police in connection with the tragic incident that claimed Pope’s life. Pope passed away after falling into the River Niger while en route to a movie location in Asaba, Delta state.

Tochukwu Ikenga, the spokesperson for the Anambra police, clarified that Luke was not arrested but willingly submitted herself to authorities. Additionally, two boat drivers involved in the incident are currently in custody as part of the ongoing investigation into Pope’s death.

“We have obtained her statement and are continuing with interrogations,” Ikenga stated. “Earlier this morning, we recovered the bodies of the remaining three individuals who were missing. Further details will be communicated in due course.”

In response to the tragedy, the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has suspended all film productions involving riverine locations. Emeka Rollas, the president of AGN, has also cautioned filmmakers against collaborating with Adanma Luke until further notice.

Tochukwu Okafor, also known as TC Virus, who survived the boat accident, recently shared details about his escape from the mishap that claimed Junior Pope’s life.

“Gani Adams Urges President Tinubu to Reassess Cost of Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway”
“Nigerian Military Operations Yield Success Against Militants and Oil Thieves”
The Editor

