“Power Struggle Threatens PDP Unity as Governors Clash Over Party Structures”

“PDP Faces Rift Over State Party Structures Amidst Governor Disputes”

The battle for control over party structures within Nigeria’s opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is intensifying, risking further fragmentation across states.

Following the expiration of state committee tenures, the PDP’s National Working Committee (NWC) recently appointed caretaker committees for most states, prompting protests from influential figures like Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara. Fubara contests alterations to the list, advocating for a three-month extension of existing executives without changes.

The impending National Executive Committee meeting on April 17 and 18 will be critical, potentially shaping the party’s future direction amidst internal divisions.

Dr. Joseph Anuga of the University of Jos emphasizes the pivotal role of party structures in mobilizing electoral support, particularly highlighting the importance of local party orientations like in Rivers State.

Auwual Musa, a political analyst based in Abuja, warns against undemocratic practices and draws parallels with historical power struggles that have shaped Nigeria’s political landscape.

As power blocs within the PDP vie for dominance, the party’s ability to navigate internal disputes will be crucial ahead of the 2023 presidential elections.