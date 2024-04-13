Menu
Political parties

NNPP South West Leadership Affirms Logo Change Process Amidst Controversy

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

The leadership and stakeholders of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the South West have asserted that the recent change of the party’s logo was conducted through proper constitutional procedures.

This confirmation came following an emergency zonal meeting held in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, where the party’s South West Zonal Chairman, Prince Ademola Ayoade, addressed journalists on Friday.

Ayoade clarified that the decision to change the party’s logo underwent thorough deliberations by the National Working Committee (NWC) and received final ratification from the National Executive Committee (NEC) as part of a constitutional amendment process.

The zonal leadership and stakeholders of the NNPP refuted claims made by party chieftains, Alhaji Adebisi Olopoeyan and Kilamiwaye Badmus, regarding the logo change. They dismissed these assertions as either stemming from ignorance or deliberate attempts to mislead the public and sow discord within the party, alleging that the individuals were being influenced by political adversaries to undermine the NNPP’s national leadership.

In response to accusations that Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso made the logo change decision without proper consultation, Ayoade emphasized that all democratic processes were duly followed. He characterized the claims made by Olopoeyan and Badmus as false, misleading, and malicious, aimed at discrediting the NNPP’s national leadership.

Ayoade remarked, “The orchestrated media statement was intended to discredit the NNPP national leadership, but they have failed woefully in their assignment. It is evident that they are being used by our political opponents in a cheap attempt to cause disaffection within the party.”

Regarding the recent NNPP convention, the zonal chairman clarified that it adhered to normal democratic procedures and refuted allegations of a court order barring the event. He explained that the convention was temporarily postponed to comply with a court summons, which was subsequently dismissed for lacking merit. This underscores the NNPP’s commitment to transparent and lawful processes in its operations.

