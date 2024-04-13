Menu
Search
Subscribe
Pharmaceuticals

Nigeria Pioneers Breakthrough Meningitis Vaccine Rollout

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

Nigeria has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first country to introduce a groundbreaking five-in-one vaccine against meningitis, announced the World Health Organization (WHO) in a statement on Friday.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Men5CV vaccine, marketed under the brand name MenFive, offers robust protection against the five major strains of meningococcal bacteria – A, C, W, Y, and X – that cause the disease. This vaccine represents a substantial advancement over existing vaccines in Africa, which primarily target the A strain.

WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, emphasized the importance of this new vaccine in combatting meningitis, a persistent and deadly disease. He expressed optimism that this rollout in Nigeria marks a critical step towards eliminating meningitis by 2030, potentially averting future outbreaks and saving numerous lives.

Meningitis, characterized by inflammation around the brain and spinal cord, is a severe condition that can be fatal. Symptoms include headache, fever, and neck stiffness. Bacterial meningitis, the most serious form, can cause blood poisoning and lead to death within a day of infection.

Nigeria is situated within the African Meningitis Belt, a region with high endemicity of meningitis. WHO reported that Nigeria witnessed 153 deaths during an outbreak between October 2023 and March 2024. In response, a large-scale vaccination campaign was launched in late March, targeting over one million individuals aged 29 and below.

Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate of the Nigerian Ministry of Health and Social Welfare highlighted the impact of the vaccine, particularly in hard-hit regions like Jigawa, Bauchi, and Yobe. The introduction of this new vaccine equips health workers with a potent tool to halt ongoing outbreaks and progress towards the eradication of meningitis.

WHO underscored the potential of the Men5CV vaccine to substantially reduce meningitis cases, marking a critical stride towards defeating the disease, especially in countries like Nigeria where multiple meningitis strains are prevalent.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
JUST IN: Tension as suspected Yoruba Nation agitators invade Oyo Secretariat
Next article
“Gani Adams Urges President Tinubu to Reassess Cost of Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway”
Kudirat Bukola
Kudirat Bukolahttp://thenationonlineng.net

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

APC Group Accuses Gov.Aiyedatiwa of Manipulating Membership Registers Ahead of Primary

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
A week before the governorship primary of the All...

“Power Struggle Threatens PDP Unity as Governors Clash Over Party Structures”

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
"PDP Faces Rift Over State Party Structures Amidst Governor...

“Food Crisis Grips West and Central Africa as Prices Soar”

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
DAKAR, April 12 - United Nations humanitarian...

“Nigerian Military Operations Yield Success Against Militants and Oil Thieves”

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
ABUJA, April 12 - Nigeria's military reported significant...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

APC Group Accuses Gov.Aiyedatiwa of Manipulating Membership Registers Ahead of Primary

Political parties 0
A week before the governorship primary of the All...

“Power Struggle Threatens PDP Unity as Governors Clash Over Party Structures”

Political parties 0
"PDP Faces Rift Over State Party Structures Amidst Governor...

“Food Crisis Grips West and Central Africa as Prices Soar”

Economy 0
DAKAR, April 12 - United Nations humanitarian...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com