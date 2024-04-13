“Niger Inks $400 Million Crude Oil Deal with China, Strengthening Bilateral Ties”

NIAMEY, April 13 (Reuters) – Niger’s state television RTN reported late on Friday that Niger has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) valued at $400 million with Chinese state-owned oil giant China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) related to the sale of crude oil from its Agadem oilfield.

Details of the agreement were not disclosed by RTN, and attempts to reach Niger’s military authorities and CNPC for comment were unsuccessful.

Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine expressed gratitude for China’s support, stating, “China is a great friend to Niger; we can never say it enough,” during the signing ceremony broadcasted by RTN.

Chinese ambassador Jiang Feng emphasized the significance of the deal, stating, “This signature demonstrates the friendship and fruitful cooperation between the two states.”

The agreement comes amidst the official launch of an export pipeline project by CNPC subsidiary PetroChina last November, connecting the Agadem oilfield to the port of Cotonou in neighboring Benin. Previously, Niger had a small oil refinery with a capacity of approximately 20,000 barrels per day, primarily catering to the domestic fuel market.