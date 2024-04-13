Menu
Kidnapped Channels TV reporter regains freedom

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 13, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Channels Television reporter, Joshua Rogers, who was abducted from his residence in Rumuosi, Obio/Akpor area in Rivers, has been freed.

He was released around 10p.m. on Friday unharmed, less than 24 hours after being abducted on Thursday.

His colleague, Charles Oporum, confirmed the news of his release in the late hours of Friday.

“Yes, he has been released about an hour ago, and has reunited with his family,” Oporum said.

The management of the television station also confirmed Rogers’ release in a brief statement.

“The statement reads: “Channels Television reporter, Joshua Rogers, who was abducted last night in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has been freed.

“We thank our viewers and all those who expressed concern over the unfortunate incident.”

However, it remains unclear whether he was rescued by security forces or if ransom was paid for his release.

The Police and the Department of State Services (DSS) had launched rescue efforts during his abduction.

Rogers is Channels TV’s Government House Correspondent in Port Harcourt.(www.naija247news.com).

