JUST IN: Tension as suspected Yoruba Nation agitators invade Oyo Secretariat

Some masked men suspected to be Yoruba Nation Agitators have stormed the Oyo Government Secretariat.

The armed men were stationed at strategic points in the Secretariat.

While some were said to have manned the entrance to the Governor’s office gate, others were seen at the entrance to the House of Assembly Gate with some others at the main entrance.

The situation, The Nation learnt, sent panic waves across the entire area as security operatives on duty were said to have tried to handle it to no avail.

The identity of the masked men could not be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

Men of the Police Command and other anti- crime agencies stormed the entrance to the Secretariat in numerous patrol vans.

Operatives of the Oyo security network codenamed Amotekun were said to have also arrived the gate.

The situation, it was gathered, almost turned chaotic as the security operatives engaged in a gun duel with the agitators.

Tear gas were also said to have been fired with the situation sending panic to residents around the axis.

Motorists plying the route started making detour as other road users scampered to safety.

Road users enroute Secretariat diverted along Customs Junction as the Secretariat-Queen Elizabeth Road was cut off traffic.

It was gathered efforts of the Executive Assistant to the Governor on Security, CP Sunday Odukoya (retired) to calm the situation were futile as the masked gunmen insisted on hoisting their flag in the Secretariat.

But the arrival of military officers from the 2nd Division of the Army about an hour later was said to have changed the narrative with some of the agitators at the entrance gate taking to their heels.

The stern-looking officers were said to have gone after the masked agitators.

Shop owners, business and residents around Bodija, Ikolaba, enroute Awolowo quickly locked up their shops and doors..

It could not be confirmed if any arrest has been made as of the time of filing this report as security operatives tried to restore normalcy.

Details Shortly…