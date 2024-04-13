It’s too early to threaten Nigerians with 2027 election, Hayab tells Northern Elders

Former Chairman of the Kaduna State Chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. John Joseph Hayab, has declared that it was too early for Northern Elders Forum (NEF) to threaten Nigerians with the 2027 election.

Hayab in a statement on Friday, stated that: “It is sad to read that some members of NEF are saying North will not vote for Tinubu in the next election in 2027. As a stakeholder, I find this call coming at the wrong time and lack good reasoning. The speed at which our Naira is improving against the Dollar shows Tinubu is doing better than Buhari,” he added.

He explained that the speed at which Nigerians got the Kuriga school children from Kaduna State back was a huge progress in handling insecurity compared to how innocent parents suffered when Bethel Baptist School Children and others were kidnapped and it took a long time before millions of Naira was paid as ransom for the children to regain their freedom.

“NEF should instead seek ways to collaborate with this government to find solutions to insecurity, hunger, improved economy and making our currency add value for the overall progress and development of the country. Threatening the government with no vote in 2027 shows they may not have a good heart for the progress of the country but are only interested in what they will benefit,” he alleged.

He challenged groups like NEF to use their groups to support and challenge their leaders or government authorities to make the country great and a better place for all Nigerians.

“Let us not bring issues that have no basis at this time for the progress of our land. We need elders that will help unite the country, offer useful advice that will help the nation and not coming up with provocative statements that will only provoke other regions to start making statements that will further bring division and confusion in the country,” he advised.