“Gani Adams Urges President Tinubu to Reassess Cost of Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway”

Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reassess the cost of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, taking into account Nigeria’s current economic challenges.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

During the grand finale of the 2024 Eledumare Festival in Ifako, Lagos, Iba Adams also urged the President to prioritize opening the Seme border and completing the Lagos-Badagry Expressway for the benefit of Nigeria and Nigerians.

The Yoruba generalissimo emphasized that the coastal road would boost commercial activities across the southern region, extending from Calabar to Cameroon. He expressed concerns about the budget allocated for the project, highlighting the need for a cost review given the country’s economic situation.

Drawing a parallel with former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, Iba Adams cited the construction of rail and road projects linking Nigeria to Niger Republic. He appealed to President Tinubu to similarly advance infrastructure projects that serve Nigeria’s economic interests.

Describing the Eledumare Festival as the pinnacle of Yoruba festivals, Iba Adams noted that the Olokun Festival Foundation (OFF) has celebrated the event for the past 12 years with extensive programs spanning 21 days across Lagos and Ogun states. He disclosed that this year’s festival had incurred over N50 million in expenses.

Additionally, Iba Adams praised the efforts of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) under his leadership in promoting Yoruba culture and tradition. He urged Yoruba traditional rulers not to forsake the significance of traditional beads, which symbolize respect and humility within the Yoruba heritage.