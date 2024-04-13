Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentLifestyle News

Dave Ogbeni recounts last encounter with Junior Pope

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 13, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Popular actor, Dave Ogbeni recounts how Junior Pope wanted to spill to the media about an issue which was bothering him before his untimely demise.

The Nollywood thespian recalled that before the tragic incident, while they were discussing over a couple of bottles of drink, Junior Pope had told him that he wanted to make open an issue that had been slowly killing him inside.

According to him, Junior Pope had wanted to Go public and tell bloggers of the issue but he had stopped him from doing so.

Dave Ogbeni stated that he will be the one to tell the story when the time is right.

He wrote:

“On the Day before the boat incident, Jnr Pope and I were drinking together after watching Arsenal/ Bayern Munich match, He said Dave I think it’s time I told the bloggers my story. I said Bro, it hasn’t gotten to that, we can settle this without the world knowing. He looked me in the eyes and said what do you mean, since December? I’m dying gradually and you’re telling me not to tell the world? If I d!e you will be the one to tell the world my story then and He D!ed the next Day. When it is time, I will speak for the world to hear”.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
PenCom Reports Nigerian Retirees Receive N117.89 Billion in Q4’23 – Records 22.88% Increase
Next article
Access Holdings’ Expansion Drive Propels Economic Growth and Development Across Africa
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

World Economy’s Great Escape Is No Comfort to the G-20

Naija247news Naija247news -
- If the global economy is heading for a...

Access Holdings’ Expansion Drive Propels Economic Growth and Development Across Africa

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Access Holdings Plc is spearheading economic growth and development...

PenCom Reports Nigerian Retirees Receive N117.89 Billion in Q4’23 – Records 22.88% Increase

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
In the fourth quarter of 2023 (Q4’23), the National...

Nigeria’s Manufactured Goods Imports Surge by 268.76% to N9.03 Trillion in Q4’23 – NBS Report

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
In the fourth quarter of 2023 (Q4’23), Nigeria witnessed...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

World Economy’s Great Escape Is No Comfort to the G-20

Economic growth 0
- If the global economy is heading for a...

Access Holdings’ Expansion Drive Propels Economic Growth and Development Across Africa

Banks & Finance 0
Access Holdings Plc is spearheading economic growth and development...

PenCom Reports Nigerian Retirees Receive N117.89 Billion in Q4’23 – Records 22.88% Increase

Pension & Retirement 0
In the fourth quarter of 2023 (Q4’23), the National...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com