Dave Ogbeni recounts last encounter with Junior Pope

April 13, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Popular actor, Dave Ogbeni recounts how Junior Pope wanted to spill to the media about an issue which was bothering him before his untimely demise.

The Nollywood thespian recalled that before the tragic incident, while they were discussing over a couple of bottles of drink, Junior Pope had told him that he wanted to make open an issue that had been slowly killing him inside.

According to him, Junior Pope had wanted to Go public and tell bloggers of the issue but he had stopped him from doing so.

Dave Ogbeni stated that he will be the one to tell the story when the time is right.

He wrote:

“On the Day before the boat incident, Jnr Pope and I were drinking together after watching Arsenal/ Bayern Munich match, He said Dave I think it’s time I told the bloggers my story. I said Bro, it hasn’t gotten to that, we can settle this without the world knowing. He looked me in the eyes and said what do you mean, since December? I’m dying gradually and you’re telling me not to tell the world? If I d!e you will be the one to tell the world my story then and He D!ed the next Day. When it is time, I will speak for the world to hear”.(www.naija247news.com).