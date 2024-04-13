APC National Secretary Foresees Victory in Edo, Asserts Ondo State as One-Party Dominance

The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ajibola Basiru, expressed confidence in the party’s prospects in the upcoming gubernatorial elections in Edo and Ondo States. Speaking in Osogbo on Friday, he asserted that the APC would defeat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State and maintain dominance in Ondo State.

Basiru highlighted the successful transition of a former PDP member to the APC, who delivered his senatorial district for the first time in years during the last elections. He emphasized the party’s resolve to oust Governor Godwin Obaseki and his preferred candidate from power in Edo State come September 21.

Addressing the situation in Ondo State, Basiru described it as a stronghold of the APC, noting that the main contest was within the party to select a candidate. He emphasized the APC’s track record in Ondo, citing previous electoral victories at the House of Assembly and National Assembly levels.

Basiru credited Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his leadership role in managing party crises and ensuring the APC’s unity. In his view, the PDP is a “dead political party in Nigeria.”