APC Group Accuses Gov.Aiyedatiwa of Manipulating Membership Registers Ahead of Primary

A week before the governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, a faction within the party, Ondo Vanguards for Good Governance (OVGG), has leveled accusations against Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, alleging the production of fake party membership registers and cards to influence the upcoming primary.

In a statement released on Saturday by coordinator Tade Ojo, OVGG claimed that Governor Aiyedatiwa was orchestrating manipulative tactics to secure victory in the April 20 primary out of desperation.

The group urged both the state and national leadership of the APC to intervene and restrain Governor Aiyedatiwa from interfering with the party’s primary process.

Ojo emphasized, “Reports of the alarming actions taken by Aiyedatiwa’s supporters to recruit thugs for violence in areas where he faces potential defeat in the primary have been widely circulated.”

He added, “The generation of fake membership registers and printing of membership slips to non-APC members is another deceptive strategy employed by the governor and his associates.”

In response to these allegations, spokesperson for the Lucky Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation, Mr. Kayode Fasua, refuted the claims, dismissing OVGG as a faceless group spreading falsehoods due to fear of the governor’s popularity.

Fasua clarified, “Governor Aiyedatiwa and his supporters have no involvement in such deceitful acts as alleged by anxious aspirants.”

He emphasized that the primary election is an internal matter of the APC, and all aspirants, including the governor, are treated equally in accordance with the party’s electoral process.

The APC conducted screenings for all aspirants on Friday in Abuja ahead of the April 20 primary. Notable contenders include Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Mr. Wale Akinterinwa, Mr. Mayowa Akinfolarin, Prof. Francis Faduyile, Mr. Isaacs Kekemeke, Chief Olusola Oke, SAN, Mr. Gbenga Edema, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, among others.