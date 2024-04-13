Menu
Political parties

APC Directs “Bow and Go” for Key Officials in Ondo Governorship Primary

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has instructed the inaugurated Screening Committee for the Ondo State governorship primary election to accord special treatment to participating lawmakers, incumbent Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and the party’s National Vice Chairman South West, Isaacs Kekemeke, allowing them to “bow and go” during the screening process.

Nze Chidi Duru, the APC Deputy National Organizing Secretary, issued this directive while inaugurating the Screening and Appeal Committees in preparation for the upcoming state governorship primary scheduled for next Saturday.

Duru emphasized the party’s tradition of extending courtesy to members of the National Assembly and executive governors during screening exercises. He stressed that this tradition allows these individuals to take a respectful bow without undergoing the full screening process.

Addressing the committees, Duru highlighted the importance of diligence, discipline, and friendliness in conducting the screening on behalf of the party. He acknowledged the compressed timeline for the exercise due to an additional national holiday, urging the committees to work round the clock to complete the task within the projected timeframe.

“The exercise you are asked to perform on behalf of the party will be undertaken with necessary diligence and discipline. We have compressed the two-day exercise into one day due to the additional holiday, and therefore, you will need to work diligently to meet the deadline,” Duru stated during the inauguration.

This directive underscores the APC’s commitment to conducting a fair and efficient screening process ahead of the Ondo State governorship primary election.

Idowu Peters
