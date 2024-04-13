Access Holdings’ Expansion Drive Propels Economic Growth and Development Across Africa

Access Holdings Plc is spearheading economic growth and development across Africa through its strategic expansion initiatives and local partnerships, heralding positive change and progress across the continent.

The corporation’s expansion efforts have seen it venture into Angola, Botswana, Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Mozambique, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tanzania, and Zambia, fostering job creation and entrepreneurship opportunities in these regions.

Expanding its footprint into South Africa marked a significant milestone for Access Holdings, showcasing its commitment to becoming a pan-African force driving economic development across borders.

Through its subsidiaries, Access Holdings has played a pivotal role in various sectors, including finance, banking, agriculture, technology, and healthcare, bringing diverse opportunities to the communities it serves.

The company’s approach to each African market is tailored to address specific needs, contributing to sustainable economic development by supporting Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs), investing in local businesses, and providing tailored financial solutions.

In 2022, Access Holdings successfully completed its five-year strategic expansion plan, achieving robust growth with over 6,000 dedicated professionals serving over 52 million customers across 17 markets worldwide.

Restructuring into a Holding Company in the second half of 2022 has positioned Access Holdings to realize synergies across its various businesses, expanding its product offering to include payments, insurance, consumer finance, and pensions.

Access Holdings’ financial performance for the full year 2023 underscores its resilience and strategic focus, with a robust growth in Profits Before Tax (PBT) reaching N729 billion, a 335% Year-on-Year (YoY) increase. The Group’s gross earnings surged by 87% YoY to N2.59 trillion, driven by a 100% increase in interest income and a 67.9% growth in non-interest income.

With a proposed final dividend of N1.80 kobo per share for the 2023 financial year, Access Holdings continues to deliver value to its shareholders and stakeholders, guided by a commitment to sustainable growth and excellence.

As it enters the consolidation and efficiency phase of its Africa and international expansion strategy in the second half of 2024, Access Holdings remains poised to accelerate the attainment of its 2027 strategic objectives, setting the standard for financial service groups on the continent.