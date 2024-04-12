Nigeria’s economy ‘ll roar back to glory in coming months – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has expressed optimism that Nigeria’s economy will rebound in the coming months, signaling an end to the economic challenges facing the nation. He emphasized the need for unity and collaboration among the federal government, state governors, and members of the National Assembly to achieve national development objectives.

The President made these remarks while receiving state governors and the leadership of the National Assembly in Lagos on Friday, as conveyed in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, leading the delegation of governors and federal lawmakers, reiterated President Tinubu’s commitment to Nigeria’s economic resurgence. He emphasized the pivotal role of Nigeria in shaping the future of the black race.

“The future of the black man rests on Nigeria to make or mar. Our economy has turned the corner. By the coming months, the economy will roar back to glory,” Vice President Shettima affirmed.

He called for unity and support for President Tinubu’s leadership, envisioning a brighter future for the nation by December under Tinubu’s guidance.

Highlighting President Tinubu’s unifying leadership transcending ethnic and religious boundaries, Vice President Shettima emphasized the diversity and inclusivity of the gathering, symbolizing a leader who embraces all Nigerians irrespective of differences.

Senator Akpabio commended the governors for emulating President Tinubu’s consultative leadership style, praising their efforts in listening to diverse voices and consulting widely across political affiliations.

Governor AbdulRazaq expressed support for major infrastructure projects like the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, applauding President Tinubu’s initiatives in stabilizing the economy and improving living conditions.

“We commend your efforts because the ship is gradually turning. Things are getting better, and there is light at the end of the tunnel,” Governor AbdulRazaq stated.

He reiterated the governors’ commitment to supporting President Tinubu’s initiatives and pledged continued collaboration with the federal government to drive progress and prosperity nationwide.