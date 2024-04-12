NEMA recovers body of drowned male passenger of bus that crashed on the 3rd Mainland bridge

April 12, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A body has been recovered from the lagoon under the 3rd Mainland bridge after a bus crashed on the bridge on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, and passengers were thrown into the water.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) shared photos from the recovery of a male passenger.

The photos show the body of the deceased floating on the lagoon before it was recovered.

Recall that the coordinator of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye, said that hope of rescuing the two passengers who fell off a bus into the Lagos lagoon following an accident on Wednesday, April 10, has become dim.

Addressing journalists, Farinloye disclosed that personnel of the Marine Police have been searching for the two adults, a male and female, who fell off the LT 18-seater bus into the Lagos lagoon. (www.naija247news.com).