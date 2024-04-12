Naira Exchanges at N1,130 Per Dollar at the Parallel Market.

April 12, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The foreign exchange (FX) opened on Friday morning after the holidays with the Naira, Nigeria’s currency exchanging with the US dollar at N1,130 at the parallel market.

This represents 0.88 percent depreciating over N1,120 per dollar exchanged during the holidays.

According to data from the FMDQ Securities Exchange, the Naira gained 1.66 percent, with the dollar quoted at N1,230.61, surpassing Friday’s rate of N1,251.05 at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM).

Monday’s trading session saw the Naira achieving an intraday high of N1,261 per dollar, an improvement from Friday’s N1,281 closing.

Meanwhile, the intraday low appreciated to N1,200 from the previous N1,220 recorded on Friday.(www.naija247news.com).