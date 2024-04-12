Menu
Search
Subscribe
NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Naira Exchanges at N1,130 Per Dollar at the Parallel Market.

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 12, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The foreign exchange (FX) opened on Friday morning after the holidays with the Naira, Nigeria’s currency exchanging with the US dollar at N1,130 at the parallel market.

This represents 0.88 percent depreciating over N1,120 per dollar exchanged during the holidays.

According to data from the FMDQ Securities Exchange, the Naira gained 1.66 percent, with the dollar quoted at N1,230.61, surpassing Friday’s rate of N1,251.05 at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM).

Monday’s trading session saw the Naira achieving an intraday high of N1,261 per dollar, an improvement from Friday’s N1,281 closing.

Meanwhile, the intraday low appreciated to N1,200 from the previous N1,220 recorded on Friday.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
FG to charge N3,000 on average per Toll gate on Lagos-Calabar coastal highway
Next article
Bobrisky sentenced to six months imprisonment with no option of fine
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Lassa fever kills over 150 persons in Nigeria — NCDC

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control...

Kidnapped Taraba University students regain freedom

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The two kidnapped students of Federal...

Naira could rally below N1,000 Per U.S Dollar: Goldman Sachs

The Editor The Editor -
According to a Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economist, Nigeria's...

Bobrisky sentenced to six months imprisonment with no option of fine

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Lassa fever kills over 150 persons in Nigeria — NCDC

Health news 0
April 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control...

Kidnapped Taraba University students regain freedom

Security News 0
April 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The two kidnapped students of Federal...

Naira could rally below N1,000 Per U.S Dollar: Goldman Sachs

News Analysis 0
According to a Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economist, Nigeria's...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com