Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Metro News

Missing seven-year-old boy found dead in Kano

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 12, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A seven-year-old boy, Khalifa Saminu Saleh, was found dead six days after he was reported missing in the Kuruma community, Bunkure Local Government Area of Kano State.

According to Punch, Saleh’s lifeless body was discovered at a canal in the community on Monday morning, April 8, 2024.

Khalifa’s distressing disappearance prompted an intensive and extensive search effort initiated by concerned authorities and residents. The incident was reported to the Rano Police Station in Kano.

A resident who preferred anonymity said Khalifa was last seen on his way to the mosque to perform Salatul Tarawih prayers, a routine he was committed to as the mosque was situated near his family’s home.

“I know the boy very well; he is about seven years old and lives with his parents. His father, Alhaji Saminu Saleh, is a young businessman in Rano town,” the source told the publication.

Khalifa’s devastated father, Alhaji Saminu Saleh, expressed shock over the sudden death of his son.

He called for thorough investigations to determine and unravel the circumstances that led to his son’s disappearance and subsequent death.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Police raid IPOB/ESN hideout, kill two
Next article
Bobrisky will be held in male cell and protected from sexual predators – NCoS
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria’s economy ‘ll roar back to glory in coming months – Tinubu

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
President Bola Tinubu has expressed optimism that Nigeria's economy...

Kano mob kills almajiri for allegedly beheading six-year-old

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
The Police Command in Kano has launched an investigation...

Osun accident: Adeleke approves expansion of Ilesa road

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Gov. Ademola Adeleke has directed the Ministry of Works...

Governor Adeleke Launches Committee and Mobile Courts to Combat Sexual Violence Against Women

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has established an...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria’s economy ‘ll roar back to glory in coming months – Tinubu

Tinubunomics Policies 0
President Bola Tinubu has expressed optimism that Nigeria's economy...

Kano mob kills almajiri for allegedly beheading six-year-old

CrimeWatch 0
The Police Command in Kano has launched an investigation...

Osun accident: Adeleke approves expansion of Ilesa road

South West 0
Gov. Ademola Adeleke has directed the Ministry of Works...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com