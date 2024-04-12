Missing seven-year-old boy found dead in Kano

April 12, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A seven-year-old boy, Khalifa Saminu Saleh, was found dead six days after he was reported missing in the Kuruma community, Bunkure Local Government Area of Kano State.

According to Punch, Saleh’s lifeless body was discovered at a canal in the community on Monday morning, April 8, 2024.

Khalifa’s distressing disappearance prompted an intensive and extensive search effort initiated by concerned authorities and residents. The incident was reported to the Rano Police Station in Kano.

A resident who preferred anonymity said Khalifa was last seen on his way to the mosque to perform Salatul Tarawih prayers, a routine he was committed to as the mosque was situated near his family’s home.

“I know the boy very well; he is about seven years old and lives with his parents. His father, Alhaji Saminu Saleh, is a young businessman in Rano town,” the source told the publication.

Khalifa’s devastated father, Alhaji Saminu Saleh, expressed shock over the sudden death of his son.

He called for thorough investigations to determine and unravel the circumstances that led to his son’s disappearance and subsequent death.(www.naija247news.com).