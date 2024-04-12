Lagos Govt to demolish buildings that fail integrity test

April 12, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos has said that buildings in the state which fail integrity tests will be demolished.

The Lagos state Governor gave the reassurance after 14 buildings near the two that went up in flames at Dosunmu Market on Lagos Island on Tuesday, April 9, caved into the fire.

Sanwo-Olu said;

“A lot of residential apartments have been turned into warehouses. I am saying without any iota of doubt that more buildings will go down.

“I just finished the assessment of a very unfortunate, but preventable disaster. Access was denied to the first responder to the fire for a couple of hours. This fire started more than 48 hours ago and is still alive.

“At the last count, we have about 14 houses that have been affected and more may go down after the extensive test.

“What I have seen here is what could have been prevented; we do not have a full report yet, so I do not want to speculate. From the initial report, it was gross carelessness.’’

Sanwo-Olu also said that Dosunmu Market would be closed indefinitely while the state government assists those who need help.

He added;

“We will bring down any property that does not conform to our rules and regulations of construction. We cannot allow anyone to put the lives and property of others and the environment at risk.

“We will support those affected by the fire so they can get back on their feet, however. There are more progressive things we ought to be doing than to be spending scarce resources on avoidable accidents.”. (www.naija247news.com).