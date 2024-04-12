Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria

Lagos Govt to demolish buildings that fail integrity test

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 12, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos has said that buildings in the state which fail integrity tests will be demolished.

The Lagos state Governor gave the reassurance after 14 buildings near the two that went up in flames at Dosunmu Market on Lagos Island on Tuesday, April 9, caved into the fire.

Sanwo-Olu said;

“A lot of residential apartments have been turned into warehouses. I am saying without any iota of doubt that more buildings will go down.

“I just finished the assessment of a very unfortunate, but preventable disaster. Access was denied to the first responder to the fire for a couple of hours. This fire started more than 48 hours ago and is still alive.

“At the last count, we have about 14 houses that have been affected and more may go down after the extensive test.

“What I have seen here is what could have been prevented; we do not have a full report yet, so I do not want to speculate. From the initial report, it was gross carelessness.’’

Sanwo-Olu also said that Dosunmu Market would be closed indefinitely while the state government assists those who need help.

He added;

“We will bring down any property that does not conform to our rules and regulations of construction. We cannot allow anyone to put the lives and property of others and the environment at risk.

“We will support those affected by the fire so they can get back on their feet, however. There are more progressive things we ought to be doing than to be spending scarce resources on avoidable accidents.”. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Police Neutralize Ruthless Crime kingpin ‘Daddy’ wanted for murder, assassination, kidnapping in Rivers
Next article
Jnr Pope: Police Commence Investigation Into Anambra Boat Mishap
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

FG to charge N3,000 on average per Toll gate on Lagos-Calabar coastal highway

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Government has hinted that...

DMO to raise N450 billion in April bond auction

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Debt Management Office (DMO) is...

Delta Police Arrest 17 years old Boy For Faking His Kidnap

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Delta State Police Command has...

Delta Police arrest man for murder of his 19-year-old girlfriend

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Delta State Police Command has...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

FG to charge N3,000 on average per Toll gate on Lagos-Calabar coastal highway

Real Estate 0
April 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Government has hinted that...

DMO to raise N450 billion in April bond auction

FGN Bonds 0
April 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Debt Management Office (DMO) is...

Delta Police Arrest 17 years old Boy For Faking His Kidnap

CrimeWatch 0
April 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Delta State Police Command has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com