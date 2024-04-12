Menu
Kidnapped Taraba University students regain freedom

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 12, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The two kidnapped students of Federal University, Wukari, in Taraba State, have regained their freedom.

Joshua Sardauna and Obianu Elizabeth of the Economics and Microbiology departments respectively, were earlier this month abducted by unknown gunmen from a nearby eatery in the instruction.

The kidnapper, who had initially demanded a N50 million ransom before reducing it to N12 million, settled for N700,000 after a series of negotiations, naija247news gathered.

The Head of Information and Protocol of the university, Mrs Ashu Agbu, told our reporter that the victims regained their freedom last night.

Although she admitted a ransom was paid to secure their release, she said the collaborative efforts of the security operatives and the school management facilitated the release.

The kidnappers were said to have abducted the students after missing their target – the owner of the eatery.

Some of the students who spoke with our reporter urged the state and the federal governments to collaborate with the institution security team in order to halt future occurrences.(www.naija247news.com).

Previous article
Naira could rally below N1,000 Per U.S Dollar: Goldman Sachs
Next article
Lassa fever kills over 150 persons in Nigeria — NCDC
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu

