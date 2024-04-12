Menu
Search
Subscribe
CrimeWatch

Kano mob kills almajiri for allegedly beheading six-year-old

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

The Police Command in Kano has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the alleged beheading of a minor, Mohammed Saidu, by an almajiri at Kanwa village in Madobi local government area.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Kano Police Commissioner Usaini Gumel, on Friday said the six-year-old Saidu was allegedly killed by a 16-year-old almajiri identified as Abdullahi.

Gumel said the alleged killer, who hails from Zamfara, was seen at Kanwa village holding a blood-stained knife.

The remains of the victim were recovered and moved to the hospital for examination before it was released to relatives for burial.

Upon a search, the police said the headless body of Saidu was found in a nearby primary school.

Gumel said the suspect was taken to the house of the village head to prevent him from being lynched.

However, angry residents overwhelmed the village head and mobbed the teenager.

The Kano Police Chief said when cops arrived, the suspect confessed to the crime, saying he dumped the head of the victim in a pit toilet adjacent to the primary school.

He said the suspect was taken to the Kwankwaso Cottage Hospital but died while receiving treatment.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Osun accident: Adeleke approves expansion of Ilesa road
Next article
Nigeria’s economy ‘ll roar back to glory in coming months – Tinubu
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria’s economy ‘ll roar back to glory in coming months – Tinubu

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
President Bola Tinubu has expressed optimism that Nigeria's economy...

Osun accident: Adeleke approves expansion of Ilesa road

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Gov. Ademola Adeleke has directed the Ministry of Works...

Governor Adeleke Launches Committee and Mobile Courts to Combat Sexual Violence Against Women

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has established an...

NEMA recovers body of drowned male passenger of bus that crashed on the 3rd Mainland bridge

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A body has been recovered from...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria’s economy ‘ll roar back to glory in coming months – Tinubu

Tinubunomics Policies 0
President Bola Tinubu has expressed optimism that Nigeria's economy...

Osun accident: Adeleke approves expansion of Ilesa road

South West 0
Gov. Ademola Adeleke has directed the Ministry of Works...

Governor Adeleke Launches Committee and Mobile Courts to Combat Sexual Violence Against Women

South West 0
Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has established an...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com