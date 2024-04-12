Menu
Jnr Pope: Police Commence Investigation Into Anambra Boat Mishap

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 12, 2024.

The Anambra state police command says it will be conducting an exhaustive investigation into the boat mishap that claimed the life of actor Jnr Pope and four others.

A statement released by the command’s spokesperson, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the investigation will be carried out to ascertain the criminal liability of any person, if any, in the mishap.

The statement reads:

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, CP Aderemi Adeoye, has extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of actors who lost their lives as a result of a Boat Accident which occured on the River Niger in the afternoon of Wednesday, 10th April, 2024.

The boat, one of two that conveyed the crew to a film location in Anambra West LGA of Anambra State, was returning to Asaba, where it took off from when the accident happened.

On being notified of the capsize, Anambra Command Marine Police deployed for rescue operations and successfully rescued six actors and one actress from the water.

Two others who were unconscious were also pulled out with the aid of fishermen and conveyed to the Delta State Command Marine Police Jetty where other members of the crew who travelled in the first boat were waiting and handed over to the President of the Actors Guild for conveyance to the Hospital while the rescue team went back in search of three others who are still missing as at the time of this release.

Although the accident happened within the jurisdiction of Anambra State Command, issues relating to release of bodies of the accident victims for a decent burial are to be handled by Delta State Police Command.

The Commissioner of Police CP Aderemi Adeoye commiserate with family, friends and fans of the actors who died as a result of the boat mishap. He prayed Almighty God to grant their souls a sweet repose.

Preliminary enquiry has given insight into the cause of the accident. Exhaustive investigation has been ordered by the Commissioner of Police with a view to determining criminal liability of any person, if any, in the mishap.” (www.naija247news.com).

