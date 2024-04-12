Governor Adeleke Launches Committee and Mobile Courts to Combat Sexual Violence Against Women

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has established an action committee aimed at combating sexual violence against women through the implementation of mobile courts. This initiative was announced in a statement by Malam Olawale Rasheed, the governor’s spokesperson, on Friday in Osogbo.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The statement highlighted that the decision to set up the committee aligns with agreements between the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and the Osun State government to address sexual violence using mobile courts and other effective measures.

During a recent visit to the Minister of Women Affairs in Abuja, Governor Adeleke reaffirmed his commitment to promptly implementing the Nigerian Governors’ Forum resolution to establish mobile courts dedicated to addressing sexual and gender-based violence, as well as issues like child abuse through street begging.

The governor also directed the Commissioner for Justice to prepare an executive order aimed at releasing all unjustly incarcerated women in the state. The Justice Ministry will compile a list of affected women across Osun State who will be granted executive pardon in a move to further protect women’s rights.

The newly formed action committee, led by key officials including the Commissioner for Women Affairs and the Commissioner for Federal Affairs, will oversee the implementation of the joint resolutions between the state government and the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs.

Members of the committee include Hon (Mrs) Ayobola Awolowo, Commissioner for Women Affairs; Hon (Mrs) Adenike Adeleke, Commissioner for Federal Affairs; Barrister Nurudeen Kareem Esq., representing the Attorney General; Hon Moshood Olagunju, Commissioner for Youth Development; and Abisola Ariwodola, President of the National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ).

The committee’s mandate is to effectively implement the resolutions agreed upon during the joint meeting between Governor Adeleke and the Federal Minister of Women Affairs to combat sexual violence and protect women’s rights in Osun State.