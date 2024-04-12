Delta Police arrest man for murder of his 19-year-old girlfriend

April 12, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Delta State Police Command has arrested a 20-year-old man, Raphael Egbo for the alleged murder of his 19-year-old girlfriend in Ozoro, headquarters of Isoko North Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the State, CP Abaniwonda Olufemi, who disclosed this to newsmen in Asaba on Thursday, April 11, 2024, said the suspect stabbed Jessica Uzowanne to death over a disagreement.

“On 29/3/2024 at about 0700hours, the DPO Ozoro Division received A report on a suspected murder of one Jessica Uzowanne ‘f’ aged 19yrs,’ the CP stated.

“Investigation revealed the suspect was stabbed to death by her boyfriend one Raphael Egbo ‘m’ aged 20yrs over a disagreement. Suspect is in custody and investigation is ongoing.” (www.naija247news.com).