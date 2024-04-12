Menu
Search
Subscribe
CrimeWatch

Delta Police arrest man for murder of his 19-year-old girlfriend

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 12, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Delta State Police Command has arrested a 20-year-old man, Raphael Egbo for the alleged murder of his 19-year-old girlfriend in Ozoro, headquarters of Isoko North Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the State, CP Abaniwonda Olufemi, who disclosed this to newsmen in Asaba on Thursday, April 11, 2024, said the suspect stabbed Jessica Uzowanne to death over a disagreement.

“On 29/3/2024 at about 0700hours, the DPO Ozoro Division received A report on a suspected murder of one Jessica Uzowanne ‘f’ aged 19yrs,’ the CP stated.

“Investigation revealed the suspect was stabbed to death by her boyfriend one Raphael Egbo ‘m’ aged 20yrs over a disagreement. Suspect is in custody and investigation is ongoing.” (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Jnr Pope: Police Commence Investigation Into Anambra Boat Mishap
Next article
Delta Police Arrest 17 years old Boy For Faking His Kidnap
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

FG to charge N3,000 on average per Toll gate on Lagos-Calabar coastal highway

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Government has hinted that...

DMO to raise N450 billion in April bond auction

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Debt Management Office (DMO) is...

Delta Police Arrest 17 years old Boy For Faking His Kidnap

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Delta State Police Command has...

Jnr Pope: Police Commence Investigation Into Anambra Boat Mishap

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Anambra state police command says...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

FG to charge N3,000 on average per Toll gate on Lagos-Calabar coastal highway

Real Estate 0
April 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Government has hinted that...

DMO to raise N450 billion in April bond auction

FGN Bonds 0
April 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Debt Management Office (DMO) is...

Delta Police Arrest 17 years old Boy For Faking His Kidnap

CrimeWatch 0
April 12, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Delta State Police Command has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com