CrimeWatch

Delta Police Arrest 17 years old Boy For Faking His Kidnap

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 12, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Delta State Police Command has arrested a 17-year-old boy who faked his kidnap and demanded N1m ransom from his family.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Abaniwonda Olufemi paraded the teenage boy alongside 12 other suspects arrested for various crimes on Thursday, April 11, 2024.

The police boss said the suspect had collected N700,000 and squandered the money before his arrest.

“On the 20/3/2024, at about 1600hours, the DPO Agbor division received a complaint on the suspected kidnap of a 17year old boy (name withheld) in Okhumera qtrs. Agbor-obi,” the CP stated.

“The suspect forwarded a voice note to his sister stating that he had been kidnapped and the kidnappers were demanding one million naira (#1,000,000).

“The DPO swung into action, acting on a technically generated intelligence, and arrested three suspects. Investigation revealed that the 17 year old connived with his friends and faked his own kidnap.

“Before they were arrested, they had already collected a ransom of seven hundred thousand naira (#700,000) and had squandered the money. Investigation is ongoing.”(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com.

