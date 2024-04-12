Menu
Bobrisky sentenced to six months imprisonment with no option of fine

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 12, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court in Lagos has sentenced cross-dresser Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, to six months in jail with no option of fine.

The judgement was handed on Friday morning, April 12.

Recall that on April 5th, EFCC arraigned Bobrisky in court on a six-count charge ranging from Abuse of the Naira and Money laundering. The court, however, dismissed the money laundering charges but convicted him for Naira Abuse after he confessed to the crime. The court also ordered that he be remanded in EFCC detention in Lagos

The judge then adjourned hearing for judgement into the case to April 9. However, the court couldn’t sit due to the April 9 to April 11 Eid-Fitri public holiday.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
