“Bobrisky Admits to Being Male Before Sentencing for Naira Abuse”

Controversial figure and cross-dresser, Idris Olanrewaju Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky, acknowledged his biological sex as male before receiving a six-month prison sentence without the option of a fine for mishandling the Nigerian currency, the Naira.

Naija247news revealed that the sentencing, handed down by Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court in Lagos, aimed to discourage others from similar acts of currency abuse.

Bobrisky’s conviction stemmed from multiple incidents, including tampering with various sums of money at different locations between 2022 and 2023, resulting in a guilty plea to four counts of Naira abuse filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.