“Tinubu to Inaugurate National Justice Summit Addressing Reform Challenges”

President Bola Tinubu is set to inaugurate a national summit on justice organized by the Federal Ministry of Justice to address critical challenges facing Nigeria’s justice sector. The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), announced this in Abuja on Thursday, April 11.

Fagbemi revealed that the summit, themed “Repositioning the justice system: Constitutional, statutory, and operational reforms for access and efficiency,” aims to facilitate essential reforms that will enhance access to justice for all Nigerians.

The national summit, scheduled for April 24 and 25, presents a unique opportunity to collectively tackle pressing issues hindering the efficient and fair delivery of justice in Nigeria. It will bring together experts, legal professionals, and stakeholders from across the country to engage in constructive discussions and develop practical solutions that prioritize the justice needs of ordinary Nigerians.

Key objectives of the summit include reviewing, validating, and adopting the revised National Policy on Justice 2024-2028 to drive prison reforms, improve access to justice, and enhance electoral laws and procedures for handling election-related cases. The policy aims to reform the justice sector, making it more effective and accessible to all Nigerians, thereby promoting social cohesion, economic development, and good governance.

Furthermore, the summit will deliberate on draft legislations aimed at addressing challenges within the justice sector, such as judicial appointments, administration, funding, and efficiency in justice delivery. The goal is to reduce delays in adjudication, streamline processes, and alleviate the burden on the Supreme Court by resolving cases at lower appellate levels.

While physical participation at the summit is by invitation only, virtual attendance will be open to all interested individuals who register. Fagbemi expressed hope that the National Summit on Justice will usher in positive change and progress in Nigeria’s justice sector, ensuring a fair, accessible, and efficient legal system that upholds the rule of law and safeguards fundamental human rights.