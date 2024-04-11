Those disrespecting me digging their political grave, Fubara warns Rivers LG chairmen

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has sounded a note of warning to the local government chairmen in the State, declaring that those disrespecting him as governor of the state have already dug their pit and will soon fall into it.

Fubara made the declaration on Thursday while speaking at the commissioning of the Comprehensive Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Ndoni, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local government area of the state, which was built and donated to the state government by former Governor Peter Odili.

This was as the Odili endorsed the Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara as the political leader of the State.

Fubara took a swipe at those describing his administration as clueless because it is not constructing roads to personal property or serving the interests of few individuals.

The governor insisted that he was elected to serve the general interests of the Rivers people, improve their social status, and make life comfortable for them.

Fubara told the local government chairmen, pretending to be serving the people while worshipping the interests of one man, that they were digging a pit to bury their political careers.

He stressed that his administration was determined to build an egalitarian society where people could freely voice their opinions, be bold enough to criticise his government constructively to further advance good governance.

He said: “But I thank God that whatever it is they think or imagine we are doing, we are happy we are touching lives. Everyone can attest to it. But one critical project, one specific aspect of it is the well-being of our people.

“We made a promise to Mr. President to support him, and we will continue to support him. How do we support him?

“It is to ensure that the welfare of our people is provided for. It is to ensure that our people, those in critical need, are happy in this harsh economic situation.

“If we cannot solve all the problems, at least, we will go as much as we can to mitigate those basic challenges. That is the only way to support Mr. President.”

Drawing attention to what his administration is doing in healthcare delivery, Governor Fubara said he increased the quota of employment of personnel in the health sector to 1,000 persons.

The action, he noted, was because the 200 personnel he met on assumption of duty were grossly inadequate compared to the prevailing needs in the sector.

Governor Fubara also made reference to the deplorable condition of over 340 primary healthcare centres across the State when he assumed office, and explained that commendable rehabilitation work was ongoing to ensure the facilities function optimally.