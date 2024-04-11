Starlink Reduces Hardware Price by 45% to N440,000 Following Naira Appreciation

Starlink, Elon Musk’s internet service company, has announced a significant reduction in the price of its hardware by 45%, now available at N440,000.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

This adjustment comes in the wake of the strengthening of the naira against the dollar.

Previously priced at N800,000 as of April 9, the new cost reflects the company’s commitment to making its services more accessible to Nigerians.

While the hardware price sees a notable decrease, the standard subscription for Starlink’s internet service remains unchanged at N38,000 per month.

The firm emphasized this offering on its website, stating, “N440,000 new hardware price. Unlimited high-speed internet for N38,000 per month. Available everywhere in Nigeria.

“Starlink’s hardware price had previously hovered around N378,000 until about a month ago when prices were adjusted due to the persistent decline in the naira’s value.

However, with the recent appreciation of the naira from record lows close to N2,000/$ to N1230.61/$ as of April 8, 2024, on the official window, the company responded with a price reduction.

Notably, Starlink has also slashed hardware prices in South Africa from ZAR 12,000 to ZAR 6,800 earlier in the week.

The company’s expansion efforts have seen launches in various countries, including Mongolia and Argentina, in recent months.

Since its launch in Nigeria in January 2023, Starlink has experienced steady growth, amassing a subscriber base of 11,207, according to data from the Nigerian Communications Commission (third quarter of 2023).

Nigeria holds the distinction of being Starlink’s first African operation country and its 47th globally.