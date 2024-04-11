Menu
"Our joy was shortlived"AGN Makes U-turn, Says Actor Junior Pope Is Dead

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 11, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

National President, Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas, has expressed sadness over the death of Junior Pope, saying that “It’s so so sad that our joy was shortlived.”

According to a post on his Facebook page on Thursday morning, he said although he earlier announced that Junior Pope was alive out of excitement when they noticed the tingling of his fingers, he eventually passed away after efforts to revive him failed.

He added: “Two notable hospitals tried their best to revive him but to no avail. God knows the best. We finally lost him.

“Mr Friday corpse has been identified but three other corpses are yet to be found.”

Corroborating Rollas, the Delta State chairman of AGN, Emma Onyemeziem, confirmed that the corpse of the actor had been deposited in a morgue.(www.naija247news.com).

