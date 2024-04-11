Menu
O.J. Simpson Dies After Battle with Cancer

By: Naija247news

Date:

The family of O.J. Simpson, the former NFL star famously accused of killing his wife, announced his passing after a battle with cancer.

In a statement shared on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday, the family revealed that Simpson passed away surrounded by his children and grandchildren.

“During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace,” the statement read.

Earlier this year, there were speculations about Simpson’s health, but he denied being in a hospice in a video posted to X on February 9.

“Hospice?…I don’t know who put that out there…in any event, I’m hosting a ton of friends for the Super Bowl here in Las Vegas,” he said. “All is well.

“Simpson, nicknamed “the Juice,” gained fame as a star player in the NFL.

He was acquitted in a highly publicized 1994 trial following the deaths of his ex-wife Nicole Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com