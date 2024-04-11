Menu
North West

“Northern Youth Movement Issues Warning to Kwankwaso Over National Security Comments”

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

 

The Coalition of Northern Youth Movement (CNYM) has issued a stern warning to former presidential aspirant, Rabiu Kwankwaso, cautioning him against making inflammatory comments related to national security and governance.

In a statement signed by its President, Talba Isah, the youth group criticized Kwankwaso’s credibility in advising the Federal Government on security matters, given what they described as his failure as a former governor and Minister of Defence.

The statement highlighted Kwankwaso’s tenure as Minister of Defence from 2003 to 2007, accusing him of initiating practices that exacerbated inter-agency rivalry, misappropriation of arms funds, intelligence neglect, ethnic favoritism within the armed forces, and protection of extremist groups. According to the youth group, these actions contributed to the security crisis that jeopardized Nigeria’s stability in subsequent years.

Furthermore, the coalition accused Kwankwaso of promoting political extremism during his governance in Kano State, which allegedly escalated into banditry in the Northwest region after his party’s electoral losses. They suggested that Kwankwaso’s criticism of the current administration’s security efforts stems from his desire to spread his brand of extremism through his political affiliations.

The CNYM condemned Kwankwaso’s remarks about the capacity of Bola Tinubu to address insecurity in the country, considering what they termed as governance failures under Kwankwaso’s protege in Kano State.

In conclusion, the youth movement warned Kwankwaso to address the security challenges he allegedly contributed to during his governance in Kano State or face the publication of a detailed report exposing the failures under his leadership. They emphasized that Kwankwaso’s record disqualifies him from lecturing on security matters and criticized his political motivations behind recent statements regarding national security and governance.

Anambra2025: APGA Tags “Cubana Chief Priest’s Endorsement of Ifeanyi Ubah, as ‘Millennium Joke’
60 Reps Crisis: “2023 PDP Assembly Candidates Seeks Resolution of Internal Grievances”
Peter Okafor
Peter Okafor
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Overview: Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. Professional Journey Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. Contributions As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. Innovation and Adaptability: In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. Awards and Recognition: Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. Connect with Peter Okafor: - LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) - Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

