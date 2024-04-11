“Northern Youth Movement Issues Warning to Kwankwaso Over National Security Comments”

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Coalition of Northern Youth Movement (CNYM) has issued a stern warning to former presidential aspirant, Rabiu Kwankwaso, cautioning him against making inflammatory comments related to national security and governance.

In a statement signed by its President, Talba Isah, the youth group criticized Kwankwaso’s credibility in advising the Federal Government on security matters, given what they described as his failure as a former governor and Minister of Defence.

The statement highlighted Kwankwaso’s tenure as Minister of Defence from 2003 to 2007, accusing him of initiating practices that exacerbated inter-agency rivalry, misappropriation of arms funds, intelligence neglect, ethnic favoritism within the armed forces, and protection of extremist groups. According to the youth group, these actions contributed to the security crisis that jeopardized Nigeria’s stability in subsequent years.

Furthermore, the coalition accused Kwankwaso of promoting political extremism during his governance in Kano State, which allegedly escalated into banditry in the Northwest region after his party’s electoral losses. They suggested that Kwankwaso’s criticism of the current administration’s security efforts stems from his desire to spread his brand of extremism through his political affiliations.

The CNYM condemned Kwankwaso’s remarks about the capacity of Bola Tinubu to address insecurity in the country, considering what they termed as governance failures under Kwankwaso’s protege in Kano State.

In conclusion, the youth movement warned Kwankwaso to address the security challenges he allegedly contributed to during his governance in Kano State or face the publication of a detailed report exposing the failures under his leadership. They emphasized that Kwankwaso’s record disqualifies him from lecturing on security matters and criticized his political motivations behind recent statements regarding national security and governance.