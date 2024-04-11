Menu
NiMet predicts 3-day sunshine, thunderstorms from Thursday

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 11, 2024.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunshine and thunderstorm from Thursday to Saturday across the country.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Wednesday in Abuja, forecasts sunny skies on Thursday with few patches of clouds over the northern region with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Taraba during the afternoon and evening hours.

According to NiMet, cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine are expected over the North central region with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Kwara, Kogi and Benue.

“The southern region of the country will be predominantly cloudy with chances of morning thunderstorms over parts of Cross River and Akwa Ibom states.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are expected across the entire region.

“For Friday, sunny skies with few patches of clouds are expected over the northern region during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Taraba state.

“The North central region is expected to be cloudy with spells of sunshine during the morning periods.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Kwara, Benue, Kogi and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The Southern region is expected to be mainly cloudy with chances of morning thunderstorms over parts of Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Rivers,”it said.

The agency predicted isolated thunderstorms over parts of Ondo, Enugu, Imo, Edo, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Rivers, Lagos, Bayelsa and Cross River later in the day.

According to NiMet, sunny skies with few cloud patches are expected over the northern region on Saturday with prospects of afternoon, and evening thunderstorms over parts of Taraba state.

It envisaged cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine over the North central region with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Benue, Nasarawa and Kwara later in the day.

“The southern region would be cloudy with intervals of sunshine while isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta, Cross River and Akwa Ibom during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are expected over most parts of the region.

“Strong winds may precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms are likely to occur, public should take adequate precaution.

“Airline operators are advised to get updated weather reports and forecast from NiMet for effective planning in their operations,”it said.(www.naija247news.com).

