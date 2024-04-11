Menu
Nigerian Navy begins investigation of civilian staff’s death

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 11, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Navy, NN, says it has commenced an investigation into how one of its civilian staff members, Mr Ifeanyi Onumaegbu, died.

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice-Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla made this announcement in Lagos on Thursday.

He explained that Onumaegbu died at the Nigerian Navy Reference Hospital, NNRH, Ojo, Lagos, where he worked.

He further noted that the deceased was a civilian staff of the Ministry of Defence attached to the Laboratory Department of the NNRH since 2009.

”The navy is deeply saddened by the demise of Mr Ifeanyi Onumaegbu and the circumstances surrounding his death.

”On March 31, he was found lifeless in his office at NNRH.

“A preliminary investigation revealed that on March 26, the deceased was involved in an altercation with a civilian lady and some NN personnel in Navy Town Barracks,” he said.(www.naija247news.com).

